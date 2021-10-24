TORONTO -- A man was seriously injured in a shooting in St. James Town Sunday evening, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting call near Parliament Street and Wellesley Street East just after 8 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a male victim with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police say they found a loaded firearm and shell casings at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

This is the seventh shooting in the city this weekend.