Man in serious condition after shooting in downtown Toronto
Published Sunday, October 24, 2021 8:48PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, October 24, 2021 8:48PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in St. James Town that left one man seriously injured.
TORONTO -- A man was seriously injured in a shooting in St. James Town Sunday evening, police say.
Officers responded to a shooting call near Parliament Street and Wellesley Street East just after 8 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a male victim with gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police say they found a loaded firearm and shell casings at the scene.
No suspect information has been released.
This is the seventh shooting in the city this weekend.