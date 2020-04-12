A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Brampton early Sunday morning.

It happened on Denison Avenue near McLaughlin Road at around 4:20 a.m.

On Sunday morning police tape could be seen surrounding a house on the street, though it is unclear whether the shooting took place inside or outside.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this point.

“Typically with a shooting investigation we will have our officers from Forensic Identification Services come and canvass the area for any physical evidence,” Duty Inspector Mark Dapat told CP24 at the scene. “We are also canvassing for any video evidence in the area and any other witnesses that may have seen or heard what happened.”

More to come…