TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man in his 60s killed after car strikes large granite boulder east of Toronto

    The scene of a collision in Clarington on Saturday that left a man in his 60s dead. The scene of a collision in Clarington on Saturday that left a man in his 60s dead.
    Police say a man in his 60s is dead after his vehicle left the road in Clarington on Saturday afternoon and struck a large granite boulder.

    Just after 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to Regional Road 20 in Clarington for a single-vehicle crash. Police said in a release issued the next day that the driver had been travelling west when he struck the boulder on the north side of the road.

    The driver, a 61-year-old man from Oakwood, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.

    The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-579-1520 (toll-free 1-888-579-1520) ext. 5262.

