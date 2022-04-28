Man in critical condition after being found without vital signs in Swansea

A man is in critical condition after being found without vital signs in a car in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood on Thursday evening.

Toronto police said they received reports about the sound of gunshots in the area of The Queensway and Windermere Avenue just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man inside a car with no pulse. They then began life-saving measures, performing CPR on the victim.

Toronto paramedics said the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was rushed to a trauma centre.

Evidence of gunfire was also found at the scene, police said.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the area, police said, but no suspect information was immediately available.