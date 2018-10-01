

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian is in hospital in life-threatening condition this morning after he was struck and became partially trapped underneath a streetcar in the city’s west end.

Police say the man was walking on the TTC tracks near The Queensway and Ellis Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. when he was hit by an eastbound streetcar.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 50s, was conscious and breathing as emergency crews worked to free him from underneath the TTC vehicle.

He was later transported to a trauma centre for treatment and police say his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene on Monday, Sgt. Brett Moore said officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are working on finding out why this person was on this right-of-way and who this person is,” he said.

The man, police say, was not carrying any identification on him when he was struck.

Service on the 501 streetcar line was suspended for a few hours on Monday morning for the police investigation but service is now back up and running.