York Regional police have identified the victim who was fatally shot in a Markham strip mall on Thursday evening.

Police were called just after 11 p.m. to a restaurant at 5460 Highway 7 East for multiple reports of sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they located a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was pronounced dead on scene while the woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

The victim has been identified by police as 39-year old Wai Loon (Allen) Kong with connections to Markham and Collingwood.

Investigators have also released on Sunday images of the suspect and the motorcycle used to flee the area.

The suspect is described as wearing a motorcycle helmet, a dark green jacket, dark pants and a backpack.

The motorcycle is described as black and white sports bike with blue or purple coloured headlights.

Police are asking any witnesses that may have seen or heard anything in the area to contact police.