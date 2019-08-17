

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 39-year-old man from Woodbridge has died after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in North York.

The incident occurred sometime before 5 p.m. in the westbound collector’s lane of Highway 401 near Keele Street.

Toronto Fire said that emergency crews had to extract one person who was trapped inside a vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that while the investigation is still in its early stages, it appears as though a vehicle may have sideswiped the victim’s car.

“The victim’s vehicle then … went out of control and went up against the concrete wall,” he said. “Not sure exactly circumstances of the crash or what the movements were post-collision, but the one driver suffered serious trauma as a result of that collision and post movement and was pronounced dead unfortunately.”

Schmidt said that a 55-year-old man from Toronto has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. He has been charged with impaired driving causing death.

All traffic in the westbound collector’s lanes of Highway 401 is being diverted on to Keele Street. The lanes will be closed for several hours while the reconstruction team investigates the collision, Schmidt said.