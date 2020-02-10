TORONTO -- Police say a man has died and another person has been seriously injured after an industrial accident at a construction site in Pickering Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a construction site near Pickering Parkway at around 1 p.m.

According to Durham police, one man was transported to hospital without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

Another person was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Pickering accident

No further details have been provided regarding the circumstances of the incident.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has been notified, police said.

pickering accident