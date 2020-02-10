TORONTO -- Police say a man has died and another person has been seriously injured after an industrial accident at a construction site in Pickering Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a construction site near Pickering Parkway at around 1 p.m.

One male was pronounced dead after sustaining fatal injuries. Second male has non-life threatening injuries. Ministry of Labour are the lead investigators. https://t.co/OyqwEtkERg — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) February 10, 2020

According to Durham police, one man was transported to hospital without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

Another person was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been provided regarding the circumstances of the incident.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has been notified, police said.