

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





An 84-year-old man has been pronounced dead after being pulled from a fire on the 10th floor of an apartment in North York.

The fire broke out at a Toronto Community Housing building on Yonge Street, south of Finch Avenue shortly after 2 a.m.

Firefighters found the man without vital signs. CPR was performed at the scene and the man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Toronto police confirmed a short time later that the man had been pronounced dead.

Toronto Fire said the fire appears to have started in the bedroom.

Officials at the scene originally said that a battery was missing from the smoke detector in the unit, however Toronto Fire later said that was not accurate.

An investigator from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office will be attending the scene to investigate.