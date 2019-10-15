Charges have been laid against a 24-year-old man after a woman was seriously injured in a stabbing at a Scarborough apartment building last week.

On Oct. 11 just after 9 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a female victim suffering from stab wounds. She was transported from the scene to hospital to be treated for her severe injuries.

Stabbing:

Kingston Rd/ Galloway Rdhttps://t.co/rvKtSAarkb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 12, 2019

Investigators identified a suspect wanted in connection with the case one day later.

On Monday, an arrest was made.

Corey Cunningham has been charged with attempted murder and robbery.

Police previously said the suspect is known to the victim.