Suspect identified in West Hill apartment stabbing
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Scarborough that left a woman seriously injured. (CP24)
Chris Herhalt , CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 8:25AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 12, 2019 8:28AM EDT
Toronto police have named a suspect after a woman was stabbed and severely injured in an apartment in Scarborough’s West Hill area on Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue at 9:20 p.m. Friday.
Paramedics said they found a woman in critical condition and rushed her to hospital for treatment.
On Saturday, police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Corey Cunningham of Scarborough.
He is sought for attempted murder and robbery.
Investigators say he is known to the victim.
Cunningham is described as a black male, standing five-feet-seven inches tall with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call police at 416-808-4300.