An Ontario senior thought he called Geek Squad for help with his printer. Instead, he got scammed out of $25,000
An Ontario senior’s attempt to get technical help online led him into a spoofing scam where he lost $25,000. Now, he’s sharing his story to warn others.
Charles Gibbs, 83, purchased a printer from his local Best Buy in early April. He was having trouble setting it up, so he decided to Google Geek Squad – an arm of Best Buy with technology professionals available to offer on-demand electronic support.
The Georgetown, Ont., resident said that when he typed ‘Best Buy’ and ‘Geek Squad’ into Google, a website popped up that appeared to be the correct one. It had the Best Buy logo, the address of the closest store to him, and a phone number.
But, the website was a spoof. Spoofing scams are when criminals disguise information such as email addresses, phone numbers and website URLs to convince a target audience that they are the legitimate source. Oftentimes, spoofing scams look valid at a first glance.
When Gibbs called the number on the website, he was surprised to be told there was a refund waiting in his account.
“I thought that does seem a bit odd, but again it’s Best Buy and Geek Squad and I am the one that found the number and called them” said Gibbs who added “he said I would get a $349 refund.”
Gibbs was told to process the refund they needed his banking information and when he said he didn’t do online banking they said they would help him set it up.
That’s when the person on the phone said they had made a mistake and had put $10,000 into Gibb’s bank account, money he would have to go to the bank and return to them.
“He said ‘you’re going to have to go to the bank and give this money back and if you don’t you'll be charged with fraud’” said Gibbs.
Gibbs said what proceeded was a series of trips to his bank and a Bitcoin machine and what appeared to be failed attempts to return the money. In the end, Gibbs had been scammed out of $25,000.
“In the end when they said I needed to pay even more money for currency conversion I figured that was enough and I didn’t give them anymore. While it was happening it was almost like I was in a trance and I kept thinking it was me that called Best Buy and Geek Squad and they are reputable companies” said Gibbs.
In a letter to Gibbs, Best Buy said "we are constantly working with law enforcement to counter these attempts at fraud. Those who perpetrate these frauds are from outside of our organization.”
A spokesperson from Best Buy also told CTV News Toronto in a statement “We are grateful to this customer for reporting this incident and we are sorry to hear that he has been a victim of criminal activity. Fraud prevention is a national and global issue and we are working closely with law enforcement and other retailers to tackle it.”
“Best Buy’s Fraud Prevention has a security team working directly with federal law enforcement and other retailers. We have signs on the gift card displays to warn customers of potential fraud and our employees receive training on warning signs for customers who may be victims of a scam.”
The spokesperson also said “If you’re pressured to act quickly, it likely is a scam. Don’t open email attachments or click on links unless you’re certain they’re from legitimate sources. Also, beware of emails and texts that have you ‘verify’ personal information online. Most legitimate companies will never request personal information in this manner, including Best Buy.”
Francis Syms, a technology expert and Associate Dean at Humber College said that criminals are getting better at spoofing websites so they look like the real thing and providing phone numbers that may also seem real but that go directly to a criminal organization.
“It's fairly sophisticated these days. They take you to a fake website and they convince you they are that organization” said Syms who added “My recommendation is to always be suspicious, because the scammers are out there and they are working to trick you."
Syms said don’t just Google a company, always go to their official website. Beware offers of rewards or refunds, don’t hand out your personal information, or banking or credit card numbers and use anti-virus software.
Gibbs said once he was caught up in the scam it was hard to think clearly and he wanted to share his story to warn others.
"I’m really upset, but my main reason is to make other people know that you've got to be careful going on a website because it could be a scam number” said Gibbs.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'One of the single most terrifying things ever': Ontario couple among passengers on sinking tour boat in Dominican Republic
A Toronto couple are speaking out about their “extremely dangerous” experience on board a sinking tour boat in the Dominican Republic last week.
Half of Canadians have negative opinion of latest Liberal budget: poll
A new poll suggests the Liberals have not won over voters with their latest budget, though there is broad support for their plan to build millions of homes.
opinion Why you should protect your investments by naming a trusted contact person
Appointing a trusted person to help with financial obligations can give you peace of mind. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines the key benefits of naming a confidant to take over your financial responsibilities, if the need ever arises.
Teacher shortages see some Ontario high school students awarded perfect grades on midterm exams
Students at a high school in York Region have been awarded perfect marks on their midterm exams in three subjects – not because of their academic performances however, but because they had no teacher.
'My stomach dropped': Winnipeg man speaks out after being criminally harassed following single online date
A Winnipeg man said a single date gone wrong led to years of criminal harassment, false arrests, stress and depression.
Ottawa injects another $36M into vaccine injury compensation fund
The federal government has added $36.4 million to a program designed to support people who have been seriously injured or killed by vaccines since the end of 2020.
Photographer alleges he was forced to watch Megan Thee Stallion have sex and was unfairly fired
A photographer who worked for Megan Thee Stallion said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that he was forced to watch her have sex, was unfairly fired soon after and was abused as her employee.
An Ontario senior thought he called Geek Squad for help with his printer. Instead, he got scammed out of $25,000
An Ontario senior’s attempt to get technical help online led him into a spoofing scam where he lost $25,000. Now, he’s sharing his story to warn others.
Her fiance has been in prison for 49 years. She's trying to free him before it’s too late
She was lying in bed on a Thursday morning, thinking about the man she loved, hoping to win his freedom before time ran out.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Widow looking for answers after Quebec man dies in Texas Ironman competition
The widow of a Quebec man who died competing in an Ironman competition is looking for answers.
-
Quebec public security minister paid private company $1,375 to write speech
Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel paid a private communications agency $1,375 to write one of his speeches.
-
Striking SAQ employees want better insurance, training
SAQ employees begin their two-day strike.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to increase speed limit on Hwy. 416 to 110 km/h
Beginning this summer, the speed limit will increase from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on approximately 70 kilometres of Hwy. 416 between Hwy. 401 and Ottawa.
-
Police credit Chelsea, Que. bar employee for alerting officers to impaired driver
Police in western Quebec are crediting an alert employee at a Chelsea, Que. bar for calling police to report an alleged impaired driver, who police say registered four times the legal limit on a breathalyzer test.
-
Reusable container pilot project coming to Ottawa grocery stores
A new federal pilot project is in the works to reduce single-use plastics at major grocery retailers and it's taking place right here in Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
An Ontario senior thought he called Geek Squad for help with his printer. Instead, he got scammed out of $25,000
An Ontario senior’s attempt to get technical help online led him into a spoofing scam where he lost $25,000. Now, he’s sharing his story to warn others.
-
Mobility scooter burst into flames in northern Ontario
It was a scary sight in northern Ontario Monday morning after an electric mobility scooter caught on fire.
-
Handgun, drugs and cash seized after Hwy. 69 traffic stop near Sudbury
Two people from southern Ontario are charged with drug and weapons offences following a traffic stop Monday evening in French River, a community near Greater Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash in Kitchener
A pedestrian had to be taken to an out-of-region hospital following a crash in Kitchener.
-
'My parking is my freedom': Kitchener resident barred from garage despite illness
For Kitchener resident Chris Wilson, indoor parking is much more than a convenient place to leave his vehicle.
-
$50,000 reward issued for Kitchener man’s alleged killer
Habiton Solomon is wanted in the fatal 2023 shooting of Joshua Tarnue in Kitchener.
London
-
Train derailed in Sarnia after colliding with a truck
Police are investigating after a transport truck collided with a train in Sarnia.
-
'I’m a survivor': Witness tells jury of escape plan at sexual assault trial
A London, Ont. jury heard evidence on Tuesday of how the children involved in a case of sexual abuse eventually fled their home and contacted police.
-
Deputy mayor steers proposed bus pass pilot project through council
Deputy mayor Shawn Lewis sent colleagues a series of photographs taken of London Transit’s #7 bus travelling towards Clarke Road Secondary School on Tuesday morning. He supplied them as evidence that there’s enough unused capacity to fit more high school students on board.
Windsor
-
CBSA wants you to know reporting obligations before you boat in or out of Canada
Canada Border Services Agency is reminding all private boaters of their entry and reporting obligations when navigating Canadian waters or entering Canada by boat.
-
Windsor shooting suspect John Managhan added to Canada’s most wanted list
A Windsor man sought for attempted murder has been named as one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
-
CBSA seized cash and weapons at Ambassador Bridge earlier this month
A pair of U.S. travellers trying to enter Canada at the Ambassador Bridge were refused entry and handed a fine.
Barrie
-
Fire at Barrie biodegradable straw company
A fire at a paper straw company occurred Tuesday night.
-
Barrie's Duckworth Street undergoes major reno
Duckworth Street will be closed between Howard Crescent and Melrose Avenue for construction.
-
Tattoo you for youth
Youth Haven is in the fundraising stage to reach their goal of $2 million to build a new residence.
Winnipeg
-
'My stomach dropped': Winnipeg man speaks out after being criminally harassed following single online date
A Winnipeg man said a single date gone wrong led to years of criminal harassment, false arrests, stress and depression.
-
Avalanche roll past Jets 5-2, head home with series tied 1-1
Alexandar Georgiev paid back his Colorado Avalanche teammates for believing in him.
-
'We always have a thoughtful process for that': The dark reality facing aging zoo animals
Anyone who visits Assiniboine Park Zoo can see empty or near-empty exhibits scattered throughout the grounds – spaces that previously served as homes for aging animals that have since passed away.
Atlantic
-
Police release name of teen who died following incident in Halifax mall parking lot
Halifax Regional Police has confirmed the identity of the teen who died following an incident in the parking lot of the Halifax Shopping Centre Monday.
-
'There was a lot of black smoke': Crane operator sounds alarm while trapped during highrise fire in Halifax
A tower crane operator alerted emergency crews after noticing a fire on a construction site in Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
N.B. mother pushes for age mandate changes at childrens' hospital in light of son’s 16th birthday
A New Brunswick mom is speaking out for her son after learning that after over a decade of care, he is now too old for the IWK in Halifax, which age mandate is 16 years of age for children
N.L.
-
Rideshare platform Uber expands to Newfoundland and Labrador
Uber Technologies Inc. says it has brought its ridesharing platform to Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Newfoundland director found creeping terror of 'The King Tide' in a tiny coastal town
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.
-
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
Edmonton
-
8.9% property tax approved by Edmonton council
Edmonton city council unanimously agreed on an 8.9-per cent property tax increase Tuesday evening.
-
Fire that destroyed historic Hangar 11 is suspicious: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service has confirmed a fire that destroyed a historic hangar in central Edmonton is considered suspicious.
-
High prices? 'Kings fatigue'? Empty seats evident at Oilers' playoff series-opening home-ice win
The Oilers announced a sellout crowd for their 7-4 win over Los Angeles on Monday that opened a first-round playoff series with the Kings. Unoccupied seats, however, were noticeable throughout the arena.
Calgary
-
Calgary rezoning debate: What's at stake?
A marathon meeting over proposed blanket rezoning in Calgary continued Tuesday in front of a noticeably smaller crowd at city hall.
-
'Sign of the times': Bowness residents watch as rezoning, construction changes community around them
In the northwest Calgary community of Bowness, single-family homes are making way for multi-family apartments and row houses.
-
Calgary police release name of Redstone homicide victim
Calgary police say a woman who died in the community of Redstone over the weekend is the city's seventh homicide of 2024.
Regina
-
Suspect in 2023 Regina homicide joins Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted
Daniel "Juma" Drie Atem, wanted in connection to a Regina homicide last summer, is now one of Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted.
-
'No better namesake': Veteran support program honours James Smith victim
A new mental health support program for veterans is honouring the life of a Sask. man killed during the mass stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Sask. teachers to hold online meetings prior to deal vote
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation said its members are "strongly encouraged" to attend one of two online town hall meetings scheduled to happen prior to a membership vote on a possible deal.
Saskatoon
-
Punched, kicked, spat on: Saskatoon Transit workers call for help after violent assaults
The union representing the city’s bus drivers says violence against transit workers is out of control.
-
Trudeau to Sask. residents: We're not coming for your carbon rebates
People in Saskatchewan will keep getting Canada Carbon Rebate payments, despite an ongoing feud between Ottawa and the provincial government.
-
'No better namesake': Veteran support program honours James Smith victim
A new mental health support program for veterans is honouring the life of a Sask. man killed during the mass stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation.
Vancouver
-
'Secret report' or standard research? B.C. government addresses safe supply allegations
B.C.’s premier and one of his top lieutenants are pushing back against allegations by the Official Opposition that he covertly commissioned a report into the diversion of safe supply drugs onto the streets.
-
Predators centre from Metro Vancouver facing off against team he once idolized
As a young hockey player growing up in North Vancouver, Colton Sissons was a die-hard Canucks fan. Twelve years after being drafted by Nashville, the Predators centre is facing off against the Canucks during the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in his career.
-
B.C. mayor 'calling BS' on province's new housing target list
The province revealed 20 more cities that will be getting housing targets on Tuesday, but the mayors of some communities on the list argue that they’re already doing everything they can to build and that they’re being singled out.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties will not be charged in shooting death of B.C. Indigenous man
Three Mounties in British Columbia will not face charges in the killing of a 38-year-old Indigenous man on Vancouver Island in 2021.
-
Bodies found by U.S. authorities searching for missing B.C. kayakers
United States authorities who have been searching for a pair of missing kayakers from British Columbia since the weekend have recovered two bodies in the nearby San Juan Islands of Washington state.
-
Vancouver Island man looking to set 3 Guinness World Records on an electric mountain board
Bradley Smith has been electric skateboarding for the past nine years, a passion he says was "addictive" from the first time he tried it.