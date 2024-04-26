TORONTO
Toronto

    • Nylander rejoins Leafs during practice ahead of Game 4 against Bruins

    Share

    Maple Leafs winger William Nylander appears on course to suit for the first time in this spring's Stanley Cup playoffs.

    The 27-year-old was a full participant at today's practice after missing the first three games of Toronto's opening-round series against the Boston Bruins with an undisclosed injury.

    Nylander wouldn't say what's kept him out of the Original Six matchup, but added he's been “feeling great” heading into tomorrow's Game 4 with the Leafs trailing 2-1.

    The Swede's arrival in the series would be a welcome boost for Toronto's attack, which has scored six goals in nine periods, and is just 1-for-11 on the power play.

    Toronto centre Auston Matthews sat out today's on-ice session for what the team called a maintenance day.

    Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin was also absent following the birth of his daughter in California. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said he expects the Russian to be available for Game 4.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air traveller complaints to Canadian Transportation Agency hit new high

    The Canadian Transportation Agency has hit a record high of more than 71,000 complaints in a backlog. The quasi-judicial regulator and tribunal tasked with settling disputes between customers and the airlines says the backlog is growing because the number of incoming complaints keeps increasing.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Bird flu outbreaks: WHO weighs in on public health risk

    The current overall public health risk posed by the H5N1 bird flu virus is low, the World Health Organization said on Friday, but urged countries to stay alert for cases of animal-to-human transmission.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News