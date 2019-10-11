Stabbing in Scarborough leaves woman seriously injured
A woman is in hospital after a stabbing near Kingston and Galloway Roads. (CTV News Toronto)
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 9:49PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 11, 2019 10:35PM EDT
A woman has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Kingston and Galloway Roads, before 9:30 p.m. for a stabbing.
Toronto paramedics said they have rushed a woman in her 30s to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening condition.
No suspect description has been released but police said the suspect is known to the victim.