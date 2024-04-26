Four teens arrested in Scarborough carjacking investigation

An investigation into a series of attempted carjackings in Scarborough last week has led to the arrest of four teenagers, Toronto police say.

According to police, the first incident occurred on April 19 at around 7 p.m. in the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue. Police said a driver was entering their vehicle when a masked male suspect approached and grabbed the victim’s keys. The suspect, police said, entered the victim’s vehicle as the two continued to struggle. The suspect ultimately dropped the keys and fled the area, police said.

At around 3 p.m. the following day, police said officers were called to a robbery in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Morningside Avenue. Police said a driver exited their vehicle when a masked male suspect approached and produced a handgun while making a demand for the keys.

“A nearby witness offered assistance causing the suspect to flee the area,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

Just hours later, shortly before 8 p.m., police said another carjacking was reported in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road.

The victim in this case, police said, was entering their vehicle when a male suspect in a mask grabbed the victim and began assaulting them.

The suspect, police said, then took off in the victim’s car.

The next evening, at around 9 p.m., officers were called to a suspicious incident in the area of Finch Avenue East and Midland Avenue.

Investigators allege that four male suspects travelling in a stolen vehicle approached a group of people entering their vehicle.

The masked suspects demanded the keys to the vehicle, police said, and a struggle ensued. One victim was struck in the back of the head during the altercation, police said.

“The suspects took the victim's backpack and then drove away from the scene in the previously stolen vehicle,” the news release read.

Members of the hold-up squad launched an investigation and initially identified just one suspect. A 17-year-old from Ajax was arrested and charged with a number of offences, including robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

On April 24, police said the stolen vehicle was located with “several occupants inside.”

“The officers approached the vehicle and took three suspects into custody. Members of the Hold Up Squad continued their investigation and determined that two of the suspects were involved in the Sunday, April 21, 2024 (robbery),” the news release continued.

Two 17-year-olds were subsequently charged with robbery, disguise with intent, and assault. An 18-year-old was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said they believe one suspect remains outstanding but did not provide a suspect description.