TORONTO – A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Scarborough that left an elderly man dead two months ago.

On the evening of Sept. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of Warden and McNicoll avenues for reports of a collision.

At the time, investigators said a 97-year-old man was attempting to cross Warden Avenue north of McNicoll Avenue on foot. He was then struck by a Honda Civic that was travelling southbound on Warden Avenue.

The elderly man was transported from the scene to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead two weeks later.

On Friday, Toronto police announced an arrest had been made in the deadly crash by members of its traffic services hit-and-run unit.

Rajeev Menon now faces a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and a charge of careless driving causing death.