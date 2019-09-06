

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 96-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday morning.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the corner of Warden and McNicoll avenues at 6:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a pedestrian struck.

They arrived to find the man suffering from critical injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police said the male driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Traffic services investigators said the intersection would be closed for some time to allow them to do their work.

The TTC said the 68 Warden bus was diverting around the intersection.