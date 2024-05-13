Subway service suspended on busy stretch of Line 2 due to slippery track conditions
Subway service has been temporarily suspended on Line 2 due to slippery track conditions near Sherburne Station on Monday morning.
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said subway service had been paused for safety reasons between St George and Broadview stations.
The TTC said shuttle buses are running while it investigates.
This is a developing story. More information to come.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. schools turn to artificial intelligence to spot guns as companies press lawmakers for state funds
Kansas could soon offer up to US$5 million in grants for schools to outfit surveillance cameras with artificial intelligence systems that can spot people carrying guns. But the governor needs to approve the expenditures and the schools must meet some very specific criteria.
Air quality advisories issued in 5 provinces, 1 territory
Air quality advisories are in effect across Western Canada as smoky conditions plague some areas, according to the latest forecasts. Here's where.
Just how bad are ultraprocessed foods? Here are 5 things to know
Many foods fall under the category of ultraprocessed foods, depending on their exact ingredients. This type of food has been studied a lot lately, and the results aren’t great.
No refund for travellers who cancelled flight already scrapped by airline: regulator
Four years on, the controversy over whether airlines owed refunds to passengers after cancelling hundreds of thousands of flights during the pandemic continues to simmer, aggravated by a sluggish, opaque complaints process.
opinion Harry and Meghan's Nigerian adventure: traditional attire to warm welcomes
For her latest column on CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to Nigeria, calling it a 'deeply meaningful campaign' that was about aligning their ongoing efforts to foster mental-health awareness and promoting the Invictus Games.
'Oh my God, you're my brother': Man in his 70s discovers 6 unknown siblings
After receiving a DNA kit one Christmas from his son-in-law, Hugh McCormick soon discovered that he had six unknown siblings, with whom he shared the same birth parents.
'It happened so fast': Evacuees describe fleeing Fort Nelson, B.C., wildfire
Thousands have been forced to flee a wildfire burning near Fort Nelson. Meanwhile, some experienced volunteers are staying behind to fight the fire.
Rates of cancer declining in Canada, but more work needed to save lives: projections
A new study projecting declining rates of cancer cases and deaths in Canada demonstrates the success of prevention and early detection programs, but also highlights areas where more work is needed to save and prolong lives, researchers say.
DEVELOPING Cohen expected to take the stand as testimony in Trump hush money case enters 4th week
The star prosecution witness in Donald Trump's hush money trial is set to take the stand Monday with testimony that could help shape the outcome of the first criminal case against an American president.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
McGill to ask for injunction to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
Lawyers for Montreal's McGill University are in court this morning seeking an injunction to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment that has been on its downtown campus since last month.
-
Amazon's Laval warehouse workers now unionized
Workers at Amazon.com Inc.'s Laval warehouse have been granted the right to unionize.
-
Man sent for 'psychological care' after gunfire in Longueuil
A string of shootings in Greenfield Park on Montreal's South Shore had Longueuil police investigating overnight.
Ottawa
-
Wildfire smoke could move into Ottawa, eastern Ontario tonight
Wildfires across western Canada will likely bring smoke into Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday and into Tuesday.
-
Construction worker injured after shoring wall collapse on Carling Avenue
A construction worker was injured after a shoring wall collapsed at a worksite in Carlington on Monday morning.
-
Ottawa church advocating for universal basic income as federal bills consider the issue
Ottawa's Rideau Park United Church has been raising awareness for universal basic income, a policy that would give a fixed amount to everybody, every month, regardless of their income.
Northern Ontario
-
37-year-old man dies following Sault police shooting
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer shot a 37-year-old man in the city’s west end on Saturday night.
-
'Oh my God, you're my brother': Man in his 70s discovers 6 unknown siblings
After receiving a DNA kit one Christmas from his son-in-law, Hugh McCormick soon discovered that he had six unknown siblings, with whom he shared the same birth parents.
-
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
Kitchener
-
Gunshots ring out in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police say no one was hurt during a daylight shooting in Kitchener.
-
'He's in our hearts': Family and friends still seek answers one year after Nathan Wise's disappearance
It’s been a year since Nathan Wise went missing and his family is no closer to finding out what happened to him.
-
Ontario's need for nurses, PSWs to top 33K and 50K by 2032: document
Ontario will need 33,200 more nurses and 50,853 more personal support workers by 2032, the government projects — figures it tried to keep secret but were obtained by The Canadian Press.
London
-
Showers and heat in London area on Monday
With rain showers expected most of the day, the temperature will hit a high around 25 C. The normal for this time of year being around 20 C.
-
Fire crews tackle east end blaze early Sunday morning
No injuries were reported after a garage fire spread into a vehicle early Sunday morning in the city’s east end.
-
Jewelery owner assaulted during robbery, suspect in custody
A 46-year-old individual is in custody and is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing a Kincardine jewelery store early Saturday morning and assaulting the business owner.
Windsor
-
Chatham police seek break and enter suspect
Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can identify a person they’re looking for. According to police, the person is suspected in relation to multiple break and enter and attempt break-and-enter investigations in Chatham.
-
Wanted person taken into custody during traffic stop
OPP conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a 49-year-old Port Rowan resident being taken into custody in Chatham-Kent.
-
Showers and a spike in the temperature on Monday
The temperature will be well above normal in Windsor-Essex on Monday as rain showers continue throughout the day.
Barrie
-
'Phenomenal mom' killed in Innisfil crash
Young mother was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
-
Collingwood waste site goes up in smoke
A garbage fire was attended to by Collingwood firefighters Monday.
-
Credit Valley Conservation van stolen in Mono
A Credit Valley Conservation van was stolen from the Island Lake Conservation site.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba battling two wildfires around Flin Flon and The Pas, evacuation orders in effect
The province says several government agencies are currently responding to two wildfires around Flin Flon and The Pas.
-
Trial of Winnipeg serial killer expected to hear more testimony from police
The Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is expected to hear testimony today from a police officer who examined video surveillance.
-
Air quality advisories issued in 5 provinces, 1 territory
Air quality advisories are in effect across Western Canada as smoky conditions plague some areas, according to the latest forecasts. Here's where.
Atlantic
-
Pro-Palestinian encampment set up at Halifax’s Dalhousie University
An encampment is now set up outside a Maritime university in solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
No refund for travellers who cancelled flight already scrapped by airline: regulator
Four years on, the controversy over whether airlines owed refunds to passengers after cancelling hundreds of thousands of flights during the pandemic continues to simmer, aggravated by a sluggish, opaque complaints process.
-
Halifax home significantly damaged by fire, one person sent to hospital
An early morning fire in Halifax has damaged a home and sent one person to hospital.
N.L.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Average temperatures and a reprieve from the smoke
The thick wildfire smoke that blew in from the northwest over the weekend has moved out of the Edmonton area and modelling indicates "cleaner" air for Monday/Tuesday in the Edmonton area and all of central and southern Alberta.
-
Canucks hold off Oilers for 4-3 win in Game 3
Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist, and the Vancouver Canucks hung on for a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
-
U of A defends decision to involve police in teardown of campus protest encampment
Multiple people at the protest camp torn down at the University of Alberta campus Saturday say police's actions against protesters were "violent" and "disproportionate."
Calgary
-
Group looking to save Alberta wetland from becoming a racetrack launches a legal battle
Residents looking to save a portion of land near an Alberta hamlet from becoming a racetrack have launched a legal battle against a provincially-run appeals board and the Alberta government.
-
Calgary council to make final rezoning amendments and cast vote
City council will make final changes to its blanket rezoning proposal and likely cast their ballots on the issue Monday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Showers, thunderstorms and smoke to kick off the week
Smoke from wildfires in B.C. and Alberta over the weekend prompted widespread air quality advisories – and these remain in northern Alberta and near the capital region.
Regina
-
Death investigation underway after injured man dies in hospital
Regina police have launched an investigation into the death of a man officers found gravely injured in the northwest of the city on Sunday.
-
'Genuine optimism': Riders open 2024 training camp with Harris at the helm
Sunday marked day one of training camp for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Saskatoon. The team was ecstatic to be back on the field for another year with quarterback Trevor Harris being no exception.
-
Sask. social services mobile outreach team doubles in size, expands access to community locations
Saskatchewan's Ministry of Social Services says its mobile outreach team is doubling in size. A total of 20 social workers will now provide services in the community rather than from a government office.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say violent crime is up 10 per cent since last year
Violent crime in Saskatoon was up by nearly 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, according to new data from the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
'It would change my life': Saskatchewan singer vying for $1 million on Canada's Got Talent final
Prince Albert singer Rebecca Strong is on the cusp of achieving a dream on Canada’s Got Talent as she stands among the final eight contestants.
-
No one injured in residential blaze, Saskatoon fire department says
The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured in a fire in the Queen Elizabeth neighbourhood on Saturday evening.
Vancouver
-
Wildfires burning in northeastern B.C. lead to air quality advisory
Wildfires burning in the northeastern part of B.C. led to an air quality advisory for the region.
-
Canucks beat Oilers 4-3 to take back series lead
The Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Sunday night and now lead the second round series 2-1.
-
'It happened so fast': Evacuees describe fleeing Fort Nelson, B.C., wildfire
Thousands have been forced to flee a wildfire burning near Fort Nelson. Meanwhile, some experienced volunteers are staying behind to fight the fire.
Vancouver Island
-
Wind could push rapidly growing wildfire into Fort Nelson, B.C.: BCWS
A fast-growing wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., that has forced thousands to flee their homes could spread into the town itself, the B.C. Wildfire Service warned.
-
Canucks beat Oilers 4-3 to take back series lead
The Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Sunday night and now lead the second round series 2-1.
-
'It happened so fast': Evacuees describe fleeing Fort Nelson, B.C., wildfire
Thousands have been forced to flee a wildfire burning near Fort Nelson. Meanwhile, some experienced volunteers are staying behind to fight the fire.