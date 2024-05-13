TORONTO
Toronto

    • Subway service suspended on busy stretch of Line 2 due to slippery track conditions

    Commuters wait to take the subway at Ossington Station in Toronto on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin Commuters wait to take the subway at Ossington Station in Toronto on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
    Subway service has been temporarily suspended on Line 2 due to slippery track conditions near Sherburne Station on Monday morning.

    The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said subway service had been paused for safety reasons between St George and Broadview stations.

    The TTC said shuttle buses are running while it investigates.

    This is a developing story. More information to come.  

