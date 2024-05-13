TORONTO
    No concert ticket? No problem — Swifties can still gather at 'Taylgate' in Toronto

    Come one Swiftie, come all Swifties.

    Whether you were lucky to nab tickets to one of Taylor Swift's six sold-out Toronto concerts in November or not, a new "fan experience" hopes to get you into the party spirit.

    Organizers behind Toronto's Version: Taylgate '24 tell The Canadian Press they will unite Swifties of all ages for an unabashed celebration of the tortured poet, providing an indoor space for young fans to congregate before her concerts.

    The event will include a live DJ mixing Swift's hits, sing-along spaces for the vocally brave and a "massive" space to create friendship bracelets.

    Swift is scheduled to play Toronto's Rogers Centre across two weekends, from Nov. 14 to 16 and Nov. 21 to 23. The Taylgate event will run daily on those dates from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the nearby Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

    Event co-producer Bram Goldstein credits his two teenage daughters for inspiring the idea, saying they wanted to meet with other Swift fans while staying out of the chilly weather and early winter sundown.

    He says Taylgate will offer a "safe, indoor and accessible space" for young fans while their parents and older fans are also welcome. Tickets for all six dates are on sale for $55 at torontosversion.com.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

