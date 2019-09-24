

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 97-year-old man has died two weeks after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Emergency officials were called to the area of Warden and McNicoll avenues at around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 for reports of a crash.

At the time, police said, a 28-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic southbound on Warden Avenue that struck a male pedestrian.

The elderly man was transported from the scene to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers said the investigation into the deadly incident is “ongoing.”

“Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).