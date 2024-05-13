TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police identify woman shot and killed in Oakwood Village; suspect arrested

    ​​​​​​​Makayla Zanae Roxburgh-Carpino, 20, is seen in this photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout) ​​​​​​​Makayla Zanae Roxburgh-Carpino, 20, is seen in this photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)
    Share

    A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman at a residence in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood over the weekend, Toronto police say.

    Officers were called to a home in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard, near Dufferin Street, shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting.

    Investigators said when they arrived at the residence, a woman, now identified by police as Toronto resident 20-year-old Makayla Zanae Roxburgh- Carpino, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    In a news release issued Monday, police said 27-year-old Harold Santana Simon, of Vaughan, has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide.

    He faces one count of first-degree murder, police said.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News