Police identify woman shot and killed in Oakwood Village; suspect arrested

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman at a residence in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood over the weekend, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard, near Dufferin Street, shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting.

Investigators said when they arrived at the residence, a woman, now identified by police as Toronto resident 20-year-old Makayla Zanae Roxburgh- Carpino, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release issued Monday, police said 27-year-old Harold Santana Simon, of Vaughan, has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide.

He faces one count of first-degree murder, police said.