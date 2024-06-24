Man charged after victim allegedly blacked out and was sexually assaulted in downtown Toronto

A male bartender from Waterloo who was charged earlier this month after allegedly spiking a patron’s drink at a bar in downtown Toronto and sexually assaulting them is facing an additional charge.

The first incident that was reported to Toronto police happened on Oct. 14, 2023.

Police said at about 6 p.m. that day an individual attended a hotel bar in downtown Toronto and was served beverages by a bartender who claimed to be offering them a “special drink.”

They said that the victim then blacked out after consuming the drink and was sexually assaulted by the bartender.

On June 12, Manish Patil, 35, of Waterloo, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Eight days later, on June 20, police investigated a second alleged sexual assault involving the same man. They said that the incident happened on May 13.

In this case, the accused reportedly invited a victim who was staying at a hotel in Toronto's downtown core to go for drinks across the street from the bar where he worked.

After the drinks, the victim went to her room and blacked out, police said.

They said that the man returned to work and at one point sexually assaulted the victim.

On Monday, Patil was arrested and charged with sexual assault. He has since appeared in court for a bail hearing.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.