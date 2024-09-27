17-year-old boy arrested, 3 others sought in connection with alleged gang sex assault in St. Catharines

Warning: This story contains graphic details involving allegations of sexual assault

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and three more suspects are being sought in connection with an alleged gang sexual assault of a woman in St. Catharines earlier this month, which police believe was a "targeted" incident.

Niagara Regional Police said the incident happened at a residence near Welland Avenue and Lake Street on Sept. 15.

Four male suspects allegedly broke into the home and gang-sexually assaulted a woman.

"Prior to the males leaving, they stole multiple items from the female's residence," police allege in a news release on Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, police executed search warrants at homes in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines, resulting in a 17-year-old boy being arrested.

He is facing a dozen charges, including break and enter – commit gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a firearm, sexual assault causing bodily harm, and distributing intimate image without consent.

He cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Meanwhile, police said three other male suspects were still at large in connection with the incident.

Two of them has been identified as 24-year-old Kieren Ennis of Atwood North Perth and 19-year-old Larry L. Smith of St. Catharines. The third one cannot be named as he is 17 years old.

All three are wanted for several offences, including gang sexual assault, break and enter - commit sexual assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

"This appears to be a targeted event," police said, adding that investigators believe there may be witnesses who have information about what happened.

They are being urged to contact police at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1029535 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.