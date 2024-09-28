TORONTO
Toronto

Police investigating after man comes to hospital with gunshot wound

Police investigate after shots were fired near McCaul and Queen streets Saturday September 28, 2024. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) Police investigate after shots were fired near McCaul and Queen streets Saturday September 28, 2024. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Toronto police are investigating after one person came to hospital with a gunshot wound overnight.

A man came to a Toronto-area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at around 4:50 a.m., police said.

A short time earlier, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the sound of gunshots near Duncan and Queen Streets, west of University Avenue.

Multiple evidence markers could be seen on the ground as police investigated at the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether the man was injured by gunfire at that location, or in some other incident, police said.

McCaul is closed between Queen and Stephanie streets as police investigate.

