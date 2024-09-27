Police make four more arrests in viral video that showed woman stealing Porsche from Mississauga driveway
Police have arrested four more people in connection with a viral video that showed a woman stealing a Porsche from a Mississauga driveway and then striking its owner as she attempted to flee the scene.
The incident happened near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga on the afternoon of Sept. 6.
Police have previously said that the suspect or suspects responded to an AutoTrader advertisement and arranged to view the vehicle.
But after a woman knocked on the owner’s door and asked to “take a look” she quickly reversed the Porsche onto the street, striking the owner who had positioned himself at its rear in an apparent attempt to thwart the theft.
Last week, police released a video showing the “brazen” theft and within a day of that an 18-year-old woman had turned herself into to face charges.
Now, police say that four more people are facing charges in connection with the incident, including two young persons.
“Investigators believe these individuals to be part of an organized group responsible for various serious offences and anticipate laying further charges and identifying additional suspects,” a news release issued on Friday notes.
Police say that investigators have since recovered the stolen Porsche as well as a blue BMW X5 that is believed to have been involved in its theft and was previously reported stolen to the Toronto Police Service.
Rainer Herschel Fernando, 36, from Toronto, is charged with two counts of possession of property obtained crime as well as possession of an automobile master key and obstructing a police officer.
Steven Giselle Lopez, 21, of Toronto, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of an automobile master key.
The two youths taken into custody are also each charged with one count of possession of property obtained crime. One of them is also charged with fail to comply with an undertaking after being found in possession of a replica firearm, police say.
The 18-year-old woman previously taken into custody – Sarah Badshaw - was charged earlier this week with additional auto theft charges related to two incidents that took place in Toronto’s west end.
Toronto police continue to search for a second suspect in connection with those two incidents.
