Police receive more reports of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in Markham
Ontario Provincial Police say they have learned about more incidents of rocks being thrown at vehicles on Highway 48 in Markham.
On Sept. 20, a rock thrown at a moving vehicle in the area of Highway 48 and Major Mackenzie Drive caused a collision that sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Earlier that night, officers also got two separate reports of rocks hitting vehicles on the highway just north of Elgin Mills, leaving two drivers with minor injuries.
Police have since received a report of a fourth similar incident that same night. A vehicle travelling north on Highway 48 just past Major Mackenzie Drive was hit by a rock that damaged the driver's side-view mirror.
Investigators have also found out about two similar incidents on the evening of Sept. 12. One was a vehicle travelling south on the highway near Stouffville Road and was hit by a rock, which smashed the driver's side headlight.
The other involved a vehicle travelling north on the highway near Elgin Mills. A rock struck the vehicle, wrecking the driver's side-view mirror.
Police said investigators believe all the incidents are linked to the same person and vehicle. They urge anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.
With files from CTV News Toronto's Alex Arsenych
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 40 in 4 states
Hurricane Helene left an enormous path of destruction across Florida and the entire southeastern U.S. on Friday, killing at least 40 people in four states, snapping towering oaks like twigs, tearing apart homes and sending rescue crews on desperate missions to save people from floodwaters.
U.S. fines Air Canada over flights over prohibited Iraqi airspace
The U.S. Department of Transportation said Friday it had fined Air Canada US$250,000 for operating flights in 2022 and 2023 in prohibited Iraqi airspace.
Ship, extra CAF members deployed near Lebanon in case of evacuation needs: defence minister
Defence Minister Bill Blair says there is a ship in place near Lebanon, as well as 150 deployed additional Canadian Armed Forces members prepared for a military-assisted departure of stranded Canadians, if more violence in the region requires it.
DEVELOPING Israeli airstrikes hit the southern suburbs of Beirut after another strike destroyed buildings
The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut on Friday in a series of massive explosions that targeted the leader of the militant group and levelled multiple high-rise apartment buildings.
Killer who stabbed victim 'at least 52 times' dies in B.C. prison
A 72-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a brutal murder that happened in Chilliwack in 2016 has died, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.
P.E.I. shellfish festival gastrointestinal illness outbreak largest in province's history: health officer
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
Former military reservist sentenced for shotgun video calling Liberal MP a 'communist agent' for China
A former Canadian military reservist has been sentenced to house arrest after posting a video of himself firing a shotgun at a picture of a member of Parliament whom he accused of being a "communist agent" for China.
Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates
Global Affairs Canada began booking blocks of seats on the few remaining commercial flights leaving Lebanon on Friday as it issued another urgent plea for any Canadians in the country to leave immediately.
Family of man who died in incident involving Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man who died in an incident involving Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
Montreal
-
Woman found dead in Hemmingford, Que. after going missing; man, 31, charged
A 31-year-old man has been charged following the death of a woman who went missing in southern Quebec earlier this week.
-
Montreal police make arrest in Presidents Cup golf apparel theft
Montreal police say they've arrested a man in connection with the theft of tens of thousands of dollars in golf merchandise tied to the Presidents Cup PGA Tour being held this week in the city.
-
Former Montreal rabbi acquitted of sex charges
A former Montreal rabbi has been acquitted of sexual assault and sexual interference with a minor.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Hospital parking rates set to increase starting Tuesday
Parking rates at The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) will increase as of Tuesday for patients, visitors and staff.
-
'It sounded like a tornado': Former Ottawa resident describes Hurricane Helene making landfall
When Hurricane Helene roared ashore in Florida as a Category 4 storm on Thursday, former Ottawa resident Judy Brown felt its wrath.
-
Rats are overtaking Overbrook
A rat infestation in Overbrook is causing a major headache for residents, who say the problem is out of control. Rats can be seen in yards day and night, with no sign of relief.
Northern Ontario
-
After decades-long search, northern Ontario man finds vintage vehicle in Larder Lake
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
-
Complainant breaks down as cross-examination resumes in Hoggard sexual assault trial
The emotional cross-examination of the woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault continued at his trial Friday, as the Canadian musician's defence lawyer sought to highlight possible issues with the complainant's memory.
-
Doorbell camera captures tense bear showdown at B.C. family's front door
There were some tense moments for a B.C. family this week after their dog came face-to-face with a protective mama bear right outside their front door.
Kitchener
-
Councillors, advocates question report on corn crop destruction in Wilmot Township
Advocates are demanding an apology after a staff report regarding the destruction of corn crops in Wilmot Township was found to be lacking in detail.
-
What is Ontario's homeworkers' minimum wage, and why is it higher than general minimum wage?
When Ontario’s minimum wage goes up on Oct. 1, another group of workers will also see an increase. But what is the homeworkers’ minimum wage?
-
Eight houses damaged after two suspicious fire in Erin, Ont.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s help as they investigate two fires in the town of Erin, that are considered suspicious.
London
-
London man charged with attack on Muslim women
The National Council of Canadian Muslims and Hikma Public Affairs Council have both released statements on social media regarding the reported incident.
-
Risky maneuver by City of London garbage truck driver raises serious safety concerns
An early morning collision in south London is raising questions about the actions of a garbage truck driver who accelerated in reverse — slamming into Rebekkah Wilkin’s car.
-
Consent issue highlights closing submissions at sexual assault trial of former Woodstock mayor
Both sides at the sexual assault trial of former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch argued over whether the interactions he had with the female complainant were consensual or not.
Windsor
-
Canada and Ontario investing $1.5 million in support of international agri-food workers
The federal and provincial governments are committing up to $1.5 million over the next four years to improve support for international agri-food workers (IAWs) in Ontario.
-
New battery storage project coming to Tilbury
The Ontario government unveiled a new battery storage project in Tilbury that aims to provide reliable and affordable clean energy to families and businesses.
-
More than $100,000 donated to Brentwood Recovery Home on 60th anniversary
Over $100,000 has been donated to Brentwood Recovery Home on its 60th anniversary from St. Clair College and Windsor Rona+ stores.
Barrie
-
Police swarm home after man allegedly confronts snowmobile owner with crossbow
Several heavily armed officers descended on a home in the southeast area of Barrie Thursday afternoon after reports of a man armed with a crossbow.
-
Weekend work along busy Barrie road means lane closures, restrictions
Motorists planning to drive near the intersection of Essa Road and Anne Street South in Barrie over the weekend may have to pack their patience.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends one to hospital
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Bradford caused some traffic backups ahead of the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba signs off on sale of Portage Place
The Province of Manitoba has signed off on the sale of Portage Place, finalizing a deal with all three levels of government for True North to purchase the mall.
-
Winnipeg high school students leading TRC learning
This is the first year Technical Vocational High School had an Orange Shirt Day walk.
-
Ontario woman arrested in Sask. following alleged child abduction: Manitoba RCMP
An Ontario woman who allegedly abducted her three children from Ontario and crossed into Manitoba was arrested in Saskatchewan this week.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Teen who pleaded guilty in N.S. school stabbing sentenced to 2 years' probation
A youth who stabbed two staff members at a Bedford, N.S., high school in March 2023 has been sentenced to two years of probation, with certain conditions.
-
-
2 dead after vehicle lands in ditch near Hay Settlement: N.B. RCMP
A 43-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, both from Sussex, N.B., have died as the result of a single-vehicle crash near Hay Settlement, N.B.
N.L.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
Edmonton
-
No increase in lithium-ion battery fires in Edmonton, officials still encourage caution
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) says it hasn't seen a rise in fires related to lithium-ion batteries, but is still encouraging Edmontonians not to overcharge their devices.
-
What to do in Edmonton this weekend: Go outdoors, for starters
You could grab a rake and get ahead of the falling leaves, maybe clean out the gutters, perhaps hit your nearest large hardware retailer to see if they've dared to roll out a selection of shovels. OR! Consider Edmonton's weekend forecast: sunny – and importantly, without snow.
-
1 hospitalized after fire at 124 Street apartment building
One person was taken to hospital after a fire in west central Edmonton on Friday afternoon.
Calgary
-
-
Calgary's supervised drug consumption site 'isn't working': mayor
Calgary's mayor says a supervised consumption site isn't working, but the city is waiting for the province to take action.
-
'I want to leave but I'm scared': Calgarian and her kids stuck in Lebanon as conflict rages on
Safaa went to Lebanon looking to meet with a specialist for her Crohn's disease. Now, she and her four children are caught in the conflict between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah.
Regina
-
Sask. man dies in Highway 1 collision just east of Regina
A man from Weyburn, Sask. died following a collision on Highway 1 just east of Regina on Friday morning.
-
Eight anomalies found in George Gordon First Nation’s search of unmarked graves
George Gordon First Nation has completed their second phase in search of unmarked graves.
-
Sask. police watchdog says RCMP discharged guns in fatal Fishing Lake First Nation incident
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says it has determined that RCMP officers fired their guns, as it continues its investigation into a fatal incident on Fishing Lake First Nation that left a 34-year-old man dead.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's homeless population nearly doubled this year
Saskatoon's homeless population is on pace to more than double in one year, according to data from the Saskatoon Fire Department.
-
'This was her life': Owner of Sask. restaurant destroyed in fire plans to restart
In the aftermath of a fire that destroyed Snow White Family Restaurant in Biggar Saskatchewan, a GoFundMe has been created to help the owner start over.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE New poll reveals some key issues for voters in upcoming Sask. election
The most important issues for Saskatchewan voters depends on which party they support, according to a new poll.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in 'extreme' road rage attack was victim in Langley gang shooting: RCMP
The man who was killed in a shooting believed to be gang-related in Langley last week was also a suspect in a brutal road rage assault on a couple in Mission earlier this month, police have confirmed.
-
Vancouver police officer charged in 2023 pedestrian crash
The BC Prosecution Service says it has approved a charge against a Vancouver police officer over a collision with a pedestrian in 2023.
-
Pedestrian struck in downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police closed the southbound lanes of Granville Street at Davie Street after a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection Friday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
-
American woman gets SUV stuck in elevator bay at B.C. casino
A U.S. driver somehow squeezed her vehicle through a parkade hallway at a Metro Vancouver casino Thursday, before getting stuck at an elevator bank.
-
