Woman injured after TTC bus goes into hydro pole in Rexdale

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A woman was taken to hospital after a TTC bus collided with a hydro pole in Rexdale Saturday morning.

Toronto police said it happened at Rexdale and Humberwood boulevards at around 10:40 a.m.

The woman sustained minor injuries, police said.

The crash brought down the hydro pole, along with some wires in a bus loop.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bus at the time or what caused the collision.

