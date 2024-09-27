2 people caught illegally crossing the International Railroad Bridge into the U.S.: border officials

Two Italian citizens have been apprehended after allegedly illegally crossing over the International Railroad Bridge to the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Border Patrol agents said they spotted two people trying to get into the country on Thursday over the bridge connecting Fort Erie, Ont. to Buffalo, N.Y.

Attending officers and border patrol agents apprehended, Raffaele Gambino, 37, and Calogero Anceschi, 60, the Friday release reads.

"Having the ability to quickly communicate this information between U.S. Border Patrol Agents and CBP officers led to the successful apprehension of these two individuals who attempted to enter our country illegally," Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone said.

The CBP did not provide further details, except that Gambino and Anceschi are "currently pending removal" from the U.S. as the investigation carries on.