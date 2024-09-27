TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 people caught illegally crossing the International Railroad Bridge into the U.S.: border officials

    Two Italian citizens have been apprehended after allegedly illegally crossing over the International Railroad Bridge to the United States. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Two Italian citizens have been apprehended after allegedly illegally crossing over the International Railroad Bridge to the United States. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
    Share

    Two Italian citizens have been apprehended after allegedly illegally crossing over the International Railroad Bridge to the United States.

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Border Patrol agents said they spotted two people trying to get into the country on Thursday over the bridge connecting Fort Erie, Ont. to Buffalo, N.Y.

    Attending officers and border patrol agents apprehended, Raffaele Gambino, 37, and Calogero Anceschi, 60, the Friday release reads.

    "Having the ability to quickly communicate this information between U.S. Border Patrol Agents and CBP officers led to the successful apprehension of these two individuals who attempted to enter our country illegally," Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone said.

    The CBP did not provide further details, except that Gambino and Anceschi are "currently pending removal" from the U.S. as the investigation carries on. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News