TORONTO -- A man and woman from Toronto have been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

Police allege that in April 2021, the female victim met a man on the social media platform Snapchat. He was allegedly using the user name Driptastic.

Police say the woman entered into what she believed to be a romantic relationship with the man.

"In a short period of time, the girl was coerced to work within the sex trade against her will by the man and another woman," police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police allege all the money made by the woman, along with her personal belongings, were kept from her by the suspects.

On May 12, police arrested 29-year-old Joshua Oliver and 22-year-old Marianna Benkartoussa.

They have both been charged with procuring/exercising control, advertising another person's sexual services, trafficking in persons, material benefit from sexual services, and financial material benefit from trafficking person over 18.

Oliver also faces an additional charge for theft not exceeding $5,000.

Police have released photos of the accused as they are concerned there could be more victims.

"Police would like to encourage all affected individuals to come forward and report Human Trafficking occurrences to police," police said. "We want to make sure that everyone has access to support services and an exit strategy, regardless of their decision to proceed criminally."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.