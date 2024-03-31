Man, 26, charged after allegedly driving dangerously in Brampton parking lot

A man is facing charges after allegedly driving “recklessly” in a Brampton parking lot last year.

The incident happened on the evening of Oct. 21, 2023, at College Plaza, where Peel Regional Police said they received several calls for “vehicles driving erratically.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they were investigating Gurprit Singh, 26, from Brampton for dangerously driving a Black Jeep Wrangler.

According to police, after a brief interaction with officers, Singh took off by “accelerating recklessly” through a crowded parking lot, striking a traffic sign on the way out while trying to evade arrest.

After an arrest warrant was issued, Peel police said they brought him into custody on Tuesday. Singh is facing charges for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing a peace officer and fleeing from a peace officer.

“This investigation highlights the dedication that our officers have toward tracking down drivers who endanger the safety of our community,” Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in Sunday’s release.

“Those who try to flee from our officers will face the full extent of our investigative efforts will be located. We will not stop until we find you.”

The charges have not been tested in court.