    • Man critically injured in 3-vehicle collision in Etobicoke

    Crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle collision at Steeles Avenue West and Steinway Boulevard in Toronto on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Chopper 24) Crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle collision at Steeles Avenue West and Steinway Boulevard in Toronto on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Chopper 24)
    A man has been critically injured in a three-vehicle collision in north Etobicoke.

    Toronto police say it happened at the intersection of Steeles Avenue West and Steinway Boulevard, west of Highway 27, at 3:30 p.m.

    A man in his 30s has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

    Three others were assessed at the scene but refused to be taken to the hospital, Toronto paramedics told CP24.

    The cause of the collision is unknown. Police say all drivers involved remained at the scene.

    Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

