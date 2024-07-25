North York stabbing sends man in his 60s to hospital

A man in his 60s has been hospitalized following a stabbing in North York Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police say they received a call for a stabbing in the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue West, shortly before 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for a male suspect in his 20s, five-foot-nine with long curly hair and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100.