    North York stabbing sends man in his 60s to hospital

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    A man in his 60s has been hospitalized following a stabbing in North York Thursday afternoon.

    Toronto police say they received a call for a stabbing in the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue West, shortly before 4:30 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say they are looking for a male suspect in his 20s, five-foot-nine with long curly hair and was wearing dark clothing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100.

    

