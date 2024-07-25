TORONTO
Toronto

Police identify man and woman killed in quadruple shooting in Toronto

Braydon McCann, 22, is seen in this undated photo released by police. (Toronto Police Service handout) Braydon McCann, 22, is seen in this undated photo released by police. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Toronto police have now identified the two victims killed in a quadruple shooting in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.

Police said 22-year-old Braydon McCann and 23-year-old Sarah Prehay, both of Toronto, were killed after numerous shots rang out in the parking lot of a plaza near Ellesmere Road and Midland Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said that four people were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds after what appeared to be a “gun battle” in the parking lot.

McCann was pronounced dead at the scene and Prehay, who was rushed to hospital along with the two other victims, died a short time later. The two surviving victims remain in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that a “significant” number of rounds were fired during the incident and in a news release issued Thursday, investigators said that they believe “multiple firearms” were used. One firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

