City council approves designation of downtown Toronto route as 'Taylor Swift Way' during 'Eras Tour'
A downtown Toronto route will be named after Taylor Swift for the whole month of November when her "Eras Tour" stops in the city for six sold-out nights.
During Thursday's city council meeting, Coun. Jennifer McKelvie's motion to designate the route from Rogers Centre to Nathan Phillips Square as "Taylor Swift Way" was approved by a vote of 21 to 1.
Staff will install honorary sign toppers along John Street and Queen Street West. The cost of the signs will be covered by Rogers Communications, which is a sponsor of the Eras Tour in Canada.
The lone no was Coun. Josh Matlow. Speaker Frances Nunziata quipped after the vote, "Matlow does not like her songs," which got a laugh from councillors.
When asked about his vote, a smiling Matlow later told CP24: “Because it’s a complete waste of time. I’d rather focus on issues like flooding today, like cost of living, like cost of housing. There are people in the city who are asking us to focus our energy and our time at council on our priorities.”
“I’m just not interested in trying to be cool with the Swifties, not that I ever could anyway,” he added.
Rogers Centre, where Swift plays from Nov. 14 to 16 and Nov. 21 to 23, will also be designated "1 Taylor Swift Way."
Before the vote, McKelvie spoke about her motion. "Are you going to be singing at all?" Nunziata asked, and the councillor replied, "No singing."
McKelvie began her remarks by saying, "Welcome to Taylor-onto." She told the council that Swift's concert would be an opportunity for the city to "show off our great reputation and our place in the world."
The councillor hopes that after each concert, fans would walk along "Taylor Swift Way" and take photos with the "Toronto" sign at Nathan Phillips Square, which will be lit in red.
"It's our way to show Taylor she's the one we've been waiting for, that she has brought us much happiness and that we will love her evermore," McKelvie said.
Many fans were initially disappointed when Swift announced the tour in 2022, and there were no dates in Toronto or any other Canadian cities. It wasn't until August 2023 that the Grammy Award-winning singer revealed another leg of her tour, which would include a November 2024 stop in Toronto.
"We know that Taylor Swift will make a significant cultural and economic impact in every city (1:29)that she tours, so it's important that we give her a warm welcome," McKelvie said. In the motion, staff are directed to provide a "briefing note" to councillors on local "Swiftonomics" after the event, which will include the revenue generated and any lessons learned for events of this size.
The signs will then be donated to Daily Bread Food Bank to be auctioned off in support of their organization.
"We know Taylor donates to food banks in the cities she's touring in. This is our way to follow her lead and we can all start today by donating to the Daily Bread Food Bank and encouraging Toronto residents to do so, too," McKelvie said.
After her remarks, Nunziata asked if McKelvie would invite the singer to the council meeting.
"No. Taylor is welcome any time," the councillor replied before holding up a white shirt with "Welcome To Toronto Eh" printed on it. "And I have a shirt to welcome her to council. I'm hoping she'll be inspired and wear this during the song' 22' because she changes the logo on her shirt."
Coun. Jennifer McKelvie holds up a t-shirt she hopes Taylor Swift would wear when she brings her Eras Tour to Toronto in November.
There is also a planned "Taylgate" near Rogers Centre for fans who may not have been lucky enough to snag a ticket. The fan experience at Metro Toronto Centre will run daily between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. during Swift's concert dates.
The event will include a live DJ mixing Swift's hits, sing-along spaces and a space to create friendship bracelets.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'There's mom and dad's house': New video appears to show destruction of Jasper neighbourhood
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
LIVE UPDATES Multiple homes, businesses 'lost' to wildfire in Jasper National Park: Parks Canada
Officials from Parks Canada and Jasper say "multiple structures, including a number of businesses and homes, in and around the town of Jasper, have been lost" to wildfire in Jasper National Park.
Alberta premier says a third, perhaps half, of all Jasper buildings destroyed by fire
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says early reports indicate a third and perhaps up to half of all buildings in the historic Rocky Mountain resort town of Jasper have been destroyed in a wildfire.
Prince William's 2023 salary revealed in new report
Newly released financial reports show that William, the Prince of Wales, drew a salary of $42.1 million last fiscal year, his first since inheriting the vast and lucrative Duchy of Cornwall.
Canada to bring home fewest Olympic medals since 2012, according to forecaster
Fewer Canadians are expected to reach the Paris podium than in the previous two Olympic Summer Games, a global data analytics company predicts.
Former judge with disputed Cree heritage likely has Indigenous DNA: law society
The Law Society of British Columbia says a DNA test shows a former judge and Order of Canada recipient accused of falsely claiming to be Cree "most likely" has Indigenous heritage.
Tourist suffers 3rd-degree burns to feet after losing flip flops amid soaring temperatures in Death Valley
A tourist was hospitalized after suffering serious burns on his feet on Saturday when he lost his flip flops at a U.S. national park where temperatures soared past 48 Celsius.
Jennifer Aniston criticizes JD Vance for 'childless cat ladies' remarks: 'I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children'
Jennifer Aniston is criticizing JD Vance for comments he made in his past about women without children.
'Skibidi Toilet:' If you don't know what it is, you will
'Skibidi Toilet' is already an internet sensation and now its about to get even more exposure after the YouTube series is being developed for TV and film, according to a report by Variety.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
3 tornadoes confirmed as truck toppled, trees uprooted south of Montreal
A tornado overturned a truck and uprooted several trees in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Laurentians municipality mulls banning wakesurfing
Public consultations have been launched on a draft bylaw in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard that would prohibit wake boats from Lac Saint-Joseph and neighbouring Lac Sainte-Marie.
-
Police say 10 arrests made after two Montreal-area homicides last summer
Being placed behind bars did not stop four people with alleged links to organized crime from plotting two killings in the Montreal area last summer using cellphones while in jail to communicate with the outside.
Ottawa
-
Storms cause significant damage in Cornwall, Ont.
A series of powerful storm cells swept across areas of Ontario on Wednesday, hitting parts of Cornwall, Ont. -- particularly hard.
-
Tornado near Perth, Ont. during severe weather on Wednesday, Northern Tornadoes Project says
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says a tornado touched down near Perth, Ont. Wednesday night, as a series of severe storms moved across eastern Ontario.
-
Hwy. 417 will be closed this weekend for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa will be closed for 82 hours this weekend for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Worker killed at New Gold mine in northwestern Ont.
An employee operating a piece of equipment in an open pit was killed Wednesday at New Gold's gold mine in Rainy River.
-
'I'm so broke': Two Toronto women speak out after losing $76,000 in romance scam
Two women from the Toronto area are speaking out after losing thousands of dollars to a romance scam, including a single mother who lost $62,000.
-
Greater Sudbury warns of parking ticket text scam
If you recently received a text warning about an overdue parking ticket in Greater Sudbury, it's fake.
Kitchener
-
Home invasion shooting in Cambridge leads to 3 arrests and serious injuries: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) have arrested three males, including one teen, in connection to a home invasion shooting on Wednesday night that left multiple people injured.
-
Steven Lorentz hoists the Stanley Cup at Kitchener, Ont. cancer centre
Patients at the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre got a special treat, when Steven Lorentz stopped by the Stanley Cup.
-
New charges related to 2023 murder of Guelph man
Four people are facing new charges in connection to a homicide investigation that started nine months ago.
London
-
$1.3-million drug bust by London police
On July 16, police from the guns and gangs section arrested two people after using warrants on two vehicles and a home in Eclipse Walk.
-
Suspect arrested after police said witness to crime was stabbed
On Wednesday, officers were told the suspect wanted in relation to Tuesday's incident may be in the 500 block of Ridout Street near Dufferin Avenue.
-
Bat from Grey-Bruce tests positive for rabies
Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) is advising the public to be vigilant about the risk of rabies after a bat tested positive for the viral disease.
Windsor
-
Shed fire causes $300,000 damage
Chatham-Kent firefighters were called to a working structure fire on Thursday.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Newborn data allegedly accessed by doctor seeking profit
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.
-
City investing $2.24 million in 16 residential road projects
Some residential roads are getting a facelift.
Barrie
-
Ont. mayor fires back at 'misinformation' about people defecating on beach
Wasaga Beach's mayor is firing back at unverified claims circulating on social media that people are defecating in the sand at the provincial park.
-
Loose wheel hits 4 vehicles on Highway 400 in Innisfil
Four vehicles sustained damage while travelling along Highway 400 in Innisfil Thursday morning after a wheel came loose.
-
Dump truck driver accused of stunt driving in community safety zone
Provincial police seized a dump truck after the driver was charged with stunt driving through Caledon East late Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Boys, including nine-year-old, arrested following break and enter, arson: Winnipeg police
Five boys, including a nine-year-old, have been arrested following a break-and-enter and an arson in the West End early Thursday morning.
-
Here are the Manitobans receiving the province's highest honour
Two doctors on the frontline of Manitoba's COVID-19 fight, a long-serving MLA and the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission are all receiving Manitoba's highest honour Thursday afternoon.
-
Driver caught going 202 km/h on Perimeter Highway: Winnipeg police
A driver has been fined and had his licence suspended after allegedly racing another vehicle on the Perimeter Highway on the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Death of husband, wife in Rothesay, N.B., still under investigation: police
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they continue to investigate the deaths of a man and a woman in the town.
-
N.B. wrestler Leo Burke dies at 76, family says
New Brunswick-born wrestler Leo Burke has died at the age of 76, his family says.
-
Sackville, N.B., man sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with drug trafficking
A 39-year-old man from Sackville, N.B., has been sentenced to seven years in prison following drug trafficking investigations in the southeastern part of the province.
N.L.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Edmonton
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Multiple homes, businesses 'lost' to wildfire in Jasper National Park: Parks Canada
Officials from Parks Canada and Jasper say "multiple structures, including a number of businesses and homes, in and around the town of Jasper, have been lost" to wildfire in Jasper National Park.
-
Alberta premier says a third, perhaps half, of all Jasper buildings destroyed by fire
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says early reports indicate a third and perhaps up to half of all buildings in the historic Rocky Mountain resort town of Jasper have been destroyed in a wildfire.
-
'There's mom and dad's house': New video appears to show destruction of Jasper neighbourhood
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
Calgary events cancelled, altered amid air quality advisory
An air quality advisory was issued for Calgary Thursday, as wildfire smoke engulfed the city.
-
Calgary reception centre to remain open for 48 hours to support wildfire evacuees
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city's reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees will remain open for the next 48 hours.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Multiple homes, businesses 'lost' to wildfire in Jasper National Park: Parks Canada
Officials from Parks Canada and Jasper say "multiple structures, including a number of businesses and homes, in and around the town of Jasper, have been lost" to wildfire in Jasper National Park.
Regina
-
Regina crime rate increases slightly, ranks ninth in country: Stats Can
An annual report from the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics (CCJS) shows Regina’s crime rate increased slightly from 2022 to 2023.
-
Amazing Race Canada teams to head to Regina in upcoming episode
The upcoming episode of the Amazing Race Canada will have the teams touching down in Regina.
-
Moose Jaw man charged with trafficking guns, lying to officers
Police in Moose Jaw have laid charges following a more than year-long investigation involving firearms trafficking in the city.
Saskatoon
-
'It was like torture': Saskatoon mother is relieved her son's accused killer is locked up
A Saskatoon mother says she feels a “little bit better” knowing that police caught her son’s accused killer.
-
Sask. police renew calls for information in 44-year-old missing person case
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is renewing calls for information in the disappearance of Robert Wiggins 44 years ago.
-
'A bright light': Trevor LaPlante identified as Prince Albert homicide victim
Prince Albert is grieving the loss of one of its most beloved neighbours and community champions.
Vancouver
-
Driver will not be charged in crash that killed municipal worker near Victoria
An elderly woman who struck and killed a 52-year-old father who was working in a construction zone near Victoria last year will not face criminal charges in the case, authorities announced Thursday.
-
Victim of fatal Surrey stabbing identified, suspect still at large, IHIT says
Homicide investigators have shared the identity of the man fatally stabbed in Surrey Tuesday night in hopes of furthering their investigation.
-
Shots fired at home in Surrey
No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a home in Surrey Wednesday night, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver will not be charged in crash that killed municipal worker near Victoria
An elderly woman who struck and killed a 52-year-old father who was working in a construction zone near Victoria last year will not face criminal charges in the case, authorities announced Thursday.
-
Fire numbers fall in B.C. as fire near Golden destroys structures, spurs evacuation
Three employees at Canadian Timberframes near Golden, B.C., had no warning when a nearby wildfire jumped the Columbia River and "barrelled through" as many as five nearby homes, the company's co-owner said.
-
Can B.C.'s southern resident orcas be taken off the path to extinction?
The southern resident killer whale known as Tahlequah captured global sympathy in 2018 when she pushed the body of her dead calf for more than two weeks in waters off British Columbia's south coast.