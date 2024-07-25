City council approves designation of downtown Toronto route as 'Taylor Swift Way' during 'Eras Tour'

A downtown Toronto route will be named after Taylor Swift for the whole month of November when her "Eras Tour" stops in the city for six sold-out nights.

During Thursday's city council meeting, Coun. Jennifer McKelvie's motion to designate the route from Rogers Centre to Nathan Phillips Square as "Taylor Swift Way" was approved by a vote of 21 to 1.

Staff will install honorary sign toppers along John Street and Queen Street West. The cost of the signs will be covered by Rogers Communications, which is a sponsor of the Eras Tour in Canada.

The lone no was Coun. Josh Matlow. Speaker Frances Nunziata quipped after the vote, "Matlow does not like her songs," which got a laugh from councillors.

When asked about his vote, a smiling Matlow later told CP24: “Because it’s a complete waste of time. I’d rather focus on issues like flooding today, like cost of living, like cost of housing. There are people in the city who are asking us to focus our energy and our time at council on our priorities.”

“I’m just not interested in trying to be cool with the Swifties, not that I ever could anyway,” he added.

Rogers Centre, where Swift plays from Nov. 14 to 16 and Nov. 21 to 23, will also be designated "1 Taylor Swift Way."

Before the vote, McKelvie spoke about her motion. "Are you going to be singing at all?" Nunziata asked, and the councillor replied, "No singing."

McKelvie began her remarks by saying, "Welcome to Taylor-onto." She told the council that Swift's concert would be an opportunity for the city to "show off our great reputation and our place in the world."

The councillor hopes that after each concert, fans would walk along "Taylor Swift Way" and take photos with the "Toronto" sign at Nathan Phillips Square, which will be lit in red.

"It's our way to show Taylor she's the one we've been waiting for, that she has brought us much happiness and that we will love her evermore," McKelvie said.

Many fans were initially disappointed when Swift announced the tour in 2022, and there were no dates in Toronto or any other Canadian cities. It wasn't until August 2023 that the Grammy Award-winning singer revealed another leg of her tour, which would include a November 2024 stop in Toronto.

"We know that Taylor Swift will make a significant cultural and economic impact in every city (1:29)that she tours, so it's important that we give her a warm welcome," McKelvie said. In the motion, staff are directed to provide a "briefing note" to councillors on local "Swiftonomics" after the event, which will include the revenue generated and any lessons learned for events of this size.

The signs will then be donated to Daily Bread Food Bank to be auctioned off in support of their organization.

"We know Taylor donates to food banks in the cities she's touring in. This is our way to follow her lead and we can all start today by donating to the Daily Bread Food Bank and encouraging Toronto residents to do so, too," McKelvie said.

After her remarks, Nunziata asked if McKelvie would invite the singer to the council meeting.

"No. Taylor is welcome any time," the councillor replied before holding up a white shirt with "Welcome To Toronto Eh" printed on it. "And I have a shirt to welcome her to council. I'm hoping she'll be inspired and wear this during the song' 22' because she changes the logo on her shirt."

Coun. Jennifer McKelvie holds up a t-shirt she hopes Taylor Swift would wear when she brings her Eras Tour to Toronto in November.

There is also a planned "Taylgate" near Rogers Centre for fans who may not have been lucky enough to snag a ticket. The fan experience at Metro Toronto Centre will run daily between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. during Swift's concert dates.

The event will include a live DJ mixing Swift's hits, sing-along spaces and a space to create friendship bracelets.