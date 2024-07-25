'Very tragic:' Cyclist dead after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville

A cyclist is dead after being struck by a dump truck in downtown Toronto on Thursday morning, police say.

It happened on Bloor Street West near Avenue Road at around 8:40 a.m.

Police say that the female cyclist was travelling westbound in a bike lane and at one point exited the bike lane and continued their journey in the same direction. They were then struck by the dump truck which was also headed westbound, police say.

The cyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say they are still in the “very preliminary stages" of their investigation but will be examining whether a construction bin nearby might have prompted the cyclist to exit the bike lane.

“That will be part of the investigation. We are looking into to see if that factored into this,” Acting Duty Insp. Jason Bartlett told reporters at the scene.

A construction bin is shown blocking a bike lane along Bloor Street West on July 25. (Ken Enlow)

Bartlett said that the driver of the dump truck remained at the scene and has been cooperating with the police investigation.

He said that investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the moments immediately leading up to it.

“This is obviously a very tragic incident,” he said.

The intersection where the collision happened is just a few hundred metres away from the site where another cyclist was fatally struck by a commercial truck back in April.

Bloor Street is closed in both directions from Avenue Road to Bay Street.

No timeline has been provided for when the road will reopen.

Police are shown at the scene after a cyclist was struck by a dump truck on Bloor Street West near Avenue Road on July 25.

