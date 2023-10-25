TORONTO
Brampton man wanted for dangerous driving

Police have issued a warrant for a Brampton man who they say accelerated through a crowded parking lot while fleeing officers over the weekend.

Peel police say that officers were first dispatched to a call for “vehicles driving erratically” in the College Plaza parking lot near Steeles Avenue and McLaughlin Road at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived on scene they observed the driver of a Black Jeep Wrangler allegedly preforming several reckless maneuvers while endangering pedestrians in the area.

Police say that after a brief interaction with officers the driver sped away from the scene, while accelerating through the crowded parking lot in a dangerous manner and hitting a stop sign.

A suspect, identified as 26-year-old Brampton resident Gurprit Singh is wanted for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing a peace officer and flight from a peace officer.

Anyone with information regarding Singh’s whereabouts is urged to contact investigators with the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121 ext. 2233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca. 

