Man, 25, allegedly robs bank in Mississauga

A 25-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a bank robbery in Mississauga on Thursday.

Peel Regional Police said it happened at a bank near Cawthra and Burnhamthorpe roads. The accused allegedly passed a note to a teller, indicating he was armed and demanding money.

The teller, fearing for their safety, surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash to the accused. The suspect then ran away.

The accused was arrested following a short pursuit from responding officers. At the time of his arrest, police said they found a quantity of cash, an imitation firearm and a “large edged weapon.”

Jerome Edwards, of Mississauga, is facing robbery, wearing a disguise, using an imitation firearm and failing to comply with court order charges. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Central Robbery Bureau investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.