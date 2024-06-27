TORONTO
Man, 23, dies after shooting in North York

Police are pictured at an apartment complex on Cherokee Boulevard following a shooting Thursday June 27, 2024. (Courtney Heels /CP24) Police are pictured at an apartment complex on Cherokee Boulevard following a shooting Thursday June 27, 2024. (Courtney Heels /CP24)
A 23-year-old man has died of his injuries after a shooting at a housing complex in North York's Shawnee Park area overnight.

It happened on Cherokee Boulevard, in the area of Victoria Park and Finch avenues, shortly before 3 a.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they were called to the area and that they subsequently rushed one adult to hospital with critical injuries.

Toronto Police later confirmed that the victim, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at hospital.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

A heavy police presence was visible at the scene early Thursday, with yellow police tape cordoning off an area outside the building, and many officers on site. Multiple evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

One woman who lives in the area said she heard around 10 shots fired in quick succession around 2:45 a.m.

"I didn't want to believe it was gunshots. I thought it was fireworks," said the woman, who didn't want to be identified.

She said she then heard someone scream "they shot him."

There is no information so far about suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

