

CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been pronounced dead following a daylight shooting in Scarborough.

It happened near Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue, in the Tam O'Shanter neighbourhood, shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was shot in a parking lot outside a plaza in the area by a lone gunman.

The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics via emergency run where he was later pronounced dead.

Det. Leslie Dunkley told reporters that the victim was “approximately 18 years old” and that he was seen with three male friends at the time of the shooting.

The suspect, who police have described as a black male with “puffy hair,” fled southbound on Birchmount Road.

The suspect is still at large.

Stephen Leacock Collegiate Institute was placed under a lock down order while police searched for the suspect.

“There was some information that we have to either confirm or prove not to be true, that the suspect may have ran in that direction and entered the school,” Insp. Joanna Beaven told reporters at the scene. “That’s why we have the emergency task force in there doing a search.”

Three other schools in the area were under lock down or hold and secure orders as a precaution.

Around 4:45 p.m., Toronto police said that all schools had returned to normal operations.

Dunkley said the victim was not a student at any of the schools.

Police are urging concerned parents to go to a staging area in the parking lot behind Agincourt Mall, at the Agincourt library, and not to call 9-1-1.

“We’re trying to put together exactly what happened and gather evidence, as much as possible,” Beaven said.

A portion of Birchmount Road was closed while police investigate.

The homicide squad has taken over the investigation and is urging anyone with information to contact police.