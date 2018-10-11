Male victim pronounced dead after daylight shooting in Downsview
Police attend the scene of a daylight shooting near Camborne Avenue and Dalraith Road on Oct. 11, 2018.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:08PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:14PM EDT
A male victim believed to be in his 20s has been pronounced dead after a daylight shooting in the city's Downsview neighbourhood.
Toronto police responded to reports of sounds of gunshots near Camborne Avenue and Dalraith Road, west of Keele Street, around 2 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a male suffering from obvious signs of trauma to the upper body from “apparent gunshot wounds.”
Katrina Arrogante, a spokesperson for the Toronto police, told CP24 via phone that the victim was found outside a residence in the area.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say that two suspects were reportedly seen leaving the area after the gunfire, travelling eastbound in a grey vehicle.
No further suspect descriptions have been released at this time.
Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate the incident.
More to come...