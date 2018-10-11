

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male victim believed to be in his 20s has been pronounced dead after a daylight shooting in the city's Downsview neighbourhood.

Toronto police responded to reports of sounds of gunshots near Camborne Avenue and Dalraith Road, west of Keele Street, around 2 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male suffering from obvious signs of trauma to the upper body from “apparent gunshot wounds.”

Katrina Arrogante, a spokesperson for the Toronto police, told CP24 via phone that the victim was found outside a residence in the area.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that two suspects were reportedly seen leaving the area after the gunfire, travelling eastbound in a grey vehicle.

No further suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate the incident.

More to come...