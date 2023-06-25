Male fatally stabbed during reported fight in Scarborough plaza

A male was fatally stabbed during a reported fight in a Scarborough plaza on Sunday evening.

Police say it happened in the Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue East area shortly after 7 p.m.

“Information was received that two individuals had been fighting in the plaza. One of them had some serious injuries that required an emergency run to a local hospital,” said Toronto Police Service Duty Inspector Jeff Bangild at the scene Sunday night.

“Unfortunately, one person has succumbed to their injuries. The victim in this matter has not yet been identified as the investigation is ongoing.”

The unidentified male victim died on the way to the hospital, Bangild added. The incident is now being treated as a homicide.

Police say the suspect was seen fleeing the area with another person, but no descriptions have been released.

Bangild says investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward, as the plaza was busy at the time of the incident.

“It was very populated at the time and we understand there was a number of people that actually had seen this event,” Bangild said, adding that police believe it to be an isolated incident, and that there’s no risk to public safety.

When asked about the weapon used in the stabbing, Bangild said it appears to have bee an “edged weapon” of some kind.

Police are urging business owners in the area to check their security footage in the morning for anything that could assist with the homicide investigation.