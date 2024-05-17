Longtime Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died, her office says

Jaye Robinson – a longtime city councillor who represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for almost 14 years and also served for a time as chair of the TTC – has died, her office says.

Robinson had been ill for a number of years. She died last night in the presence of her family, a statement from her office said Friday.

Robinson announced in 2019 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. While her illness required her to take time away from city hall, she still showed up in virtual meetings, often with tough questions for staff which demonstrated she had read through lengthy background documents.

A former civil servant at city hall herself, she ran for office in 2010 and won a seat.

During her time on council, she served as TTC chair, as well as chair of the Public Works & Infrastructure Committee.

More recently, Robinson served as city council’s lead in preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"She was deeply dedicated to the residents of Ward 15, a strong voice on City Council, and a beloved mentor to her team. We are honoured to have had the opportunity to work with her," her staff said in a statement announcing her passing.

They noted that she was responsible for introducing some of Toronto's "most beloved programs" when she served as director of special events for the city before running for office. Those programs included Summerlicious, Winterlicious, and Nuit Blanche.

"Jaye was a dedicated public servant who leaves a lasting legacy in Toronto, the city she loved," the statement read. "She will be deeply missed by her many friends and colleagues at City Hall."

In a post on X, Robinson's council colleague, Paul Ainslie, said she will be missed.

"My prayers and condolences to Jaye's family and friends. She was always a strong advocate for her community!" Ainslie wrote. 'I will miss working with her."

Robinson's staff said a celebration of life will be held in her honour at a later date.

More details to come…