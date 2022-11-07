Last total lunar eclipse in three years happens in Ontario on Tuesday. This is what you need to know
Ontarians might want to get up an hour earlier before work Tuesday morning if they want to catch a glimpse of the last total lunar eclipse for the next three years.
Dr. Jesse Rogerson, astrophysicist and assistant professor at York University, explained to CTV News Toronto while lunar eclipses will still be visible elsewhere on the planet, the next total eclipse will not be visible in Ontario until 2025.
Those who choose to take in the astronomical event will have the chance to see the “blood moon”, as Rogerson explained the Earth’s shadow against the moon will turn into a “deep red, almost purpley colour.”
“It’s really cool to see,” he said. “You don’t often see the moon with this red colour on it, so it's definitely worth checking out.”
WHEN CAN YOU SEE THE TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE?
This astronomical event will last for roughly an hour and a half and those hoping to catch a glimpse of it won’t have to get up at odd hours either.
“It’s not like it’s [happening] at 1 in the morning or 2 in the morning,” Rogerson said.
“From like 5 to 7 a.m. tomorrow morning, if you look at the full moon, you’ll see it in partially or completely red.”
According to NASA, the total lunar eclipse will start at 5:17 a.m. and end a few minutes before 6:45 a.m.
WHERE CAN I SEE IT?
“If you can see the moon, then you can see it happening,” Rogerson said.
Due to the time of the eclipse, Rogerson says it's crucial to have a clear view of the western horizon as that is around the time the moon is expected to set.
“It’s not going to be directly above you right in the middle of the sky, at the very top of the sky, its going to be kind of towards the western horizon,” he said. “So you don’t want buildings or trees in that direction.”
Ontarians will be able to see the blood moon by “standing literally outside of your apartment”, Rogerson said.
But clear skies are needed to see it. Fortunately, the weather forecast across the GTA calls for clear skies Tuesday.
