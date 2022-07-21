Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession now underway in Toronto

A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members has left Newmarket, Ont. and is now headed for Toronto's east end.

Toronto police said Wednesday they were made aware of an “unsanctioned event” being held by the motorcycle club on Thursday, with a large group of 800 to 1,000 motorcyclists participating in a procession.

The ride is in honour of long-time Toronto Hells Angels member, Donny Peterson, who died at 74 of natural causes.

After departing Newmarket, police said the procession is expected to head south on the Don Valley Parkway, before heading east on Lake Shore Boulevard East, and then north on Carlaw Avenue.

“This procession will inevitably cause traffic disruption in our city. We’re working with other police services, including the OPP and York Regional Police, to manage traffic and to ensure public safety during this procession,” Toronto police Supt. Scott Baptiste told reporters on Wednesday.

Drivers should expect traffic disruptions along the aforementioned roads from 11 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 6 p.m.

Hells Angels members are seen arriving in Newmarket on Thursday. (Corey Baird)

Traffic delays and road closures are also expected in the area of Carlaw and Eastern avenues starting at 11 a.m.

Baptiste said residents in Leslieville can expect increased police presence this afternoon.

“As with any large gathering in our city, TPS will have visible resources in the area to ensure public safety and to minimize disruption and manage traffic issues,” Baptiste said.

People are being advised to check social media for any updates on the procession.

Today’s gathering is expected to finish at approximately 7 p.m.

This weekend, as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members are expected to gather for the club's national motorcycle run in Whitby.