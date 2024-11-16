Hwy. 401 eastbound collector lanes reopen following collision

The eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 have reopened following a two-vehicle collision Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. It resulted in the complete closure of the eastbound collector lanes for more than two hours.

Traffic cameras showed vehicles bumper to bumper from just past Yonge Street to Bayview Avenue.

The highway reopened just after 9 p.m.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. The cause of the collision is unknown.