

Sean Daivdson, CTV News Toronto





The Toronto Humane Society is urgently trying to locate a 10-month-old puppy that was stolen from their kennel on Friday.

The yellow lab, named Milo, was allegedly taken by a man around 11.30 a.m. yesterday morning.

“We are absolutely devastated that today one of our dogs, Milo, 10-month-old yellow lab pup was stolen today from his kennel,” the Humane Society said in a statement.

The Humane Society said the suspect first appeared at the shelter on Thursday and allegedly became belligerent with staff about going through the adoption process.

He was escorted off the property by security but returned a day later wearing different clothes and sunglasses.

URGENT! We are absolutely devastated that today one of our dogs, Milo, 10 month old yellow lab pup was stolen today from his kennel. If you see this man or dog, please contact the local authorities. Dog is microchipped and neutered. Please help us bring Milo back to safety. pic.twitter.com/zw9evGnX1U — Toronto Humane Soc. (@THS_tweet) August 9, 2019

The Humane Society said the man when the man returned, he walked undetected into the kennel, leashed the dog and took him.

Milo came from a shelter in New Jersey and doesn’t respond to his name, the Humane Society said.

"He's been in our care for so little time that the name recall wouldn't be 100 per cent," public relations specalist Hannah Sotropa told CTV News Toronto.

"But this dog is so sweet, so friendly and is just a little puppy."

Anyone who spots Milo is being asked to contact authorities immediately.