Humane Society 'devastated' after man allegedly steals yellow lab pup
A man has allegedly stolen a 10-month-old puppy named Milo from his kennel at the Toronto Humane Society. (Supplied)
Sean Daivdson, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 10, 2019 11:57AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 10, 2019 2:02PM EDT
The Toronto Humane Society is urgently trying to locate a 10-month-old puppy that was stolen from their kennel on Friday.
The yellow lab, named Milo, was allegedly taken by a man around 11.30 a.m. yesterday morning.
“We are absolutely devastated that today one of our dogs, Milo, 10-month-old yellow lab pup was stolen today from his kennel,” the Humane Society said in a statement.
The Humane Society said the suspect first appeared at the shelter on Thursday and allegedly became belligerent with staff about going through the adoption process.
He was escorted off the property by security but returned a day later wearing different clothes and sunglasses.
The Humane Society said the man when the man returned, he walked undetected into the kennel, leashed the dog and took him.
Milo came from a shelter in New Jersey and doesn’t respond to his name, the Humane Society said.
"He's been in our care for so little time that the name recall wouldn't be 100 per cent," public relations specalist Hannah Sotropa told CTV News Toronto.
"But this dog is so sweet, so friendly and is just a little puppy."
Anyone who spots Milo is being asked to contact authorities immediately.