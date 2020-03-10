TORONTO -- If you’re concerned about keeping the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) from entering your home, you’re not alone.

Cleaning companies say their phones have been ringing non-stop with people looking for information about how to best keep their homes clean.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of tips to help people tackle all their cleaning needs on their own.

Touch points

Cleaning experts say it’s wise to first tackle common touch points, such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets and sinks.

“That’s where you’re going to find most of the contaminants, and that’s where you’re going to have a recurring problem,” said Warren Jacobs, the CEO of MCL Green, a cleaning product supplier in Toronto.

Stronger products

Cleaning experts are also recommending the use of stronger products that have higher concentrations of germ-killing substances.

Lee Senter, the CEO of DRYit.ca and the President of the Canadian Flooring Cleaning and Restoration Association, said that homemade cleaning products are usually not as effective as chemical-based ones.

“Dish soap and water is going to be 50 times, if not 100 times better than vinegar and water,” Senter said.

Read labels

This tip sounds straightforward, but experts say it’s often overlooked. Cleaning experts are reminding people to read the labels and follow instruction on clearing products.

“You want to look at the label; you want to look for a drug identification number to make sure it is certified truly,” Jacobs said.

Senter said instructions need to be followed precisely in order for products to work properly.

“If you don't apply the product according to label directions, you are not going to get the promised kill- and the only way you're going to be able to find that out is by reading the directions,” Senter said.

Two-step process

Experts say that cleaning involves a simple two-step process.

“You want to start with cleaning, and then you want to disinfect,” Jacobs said.

Senter also recommends people use disinfectant wipes, saying “they do everything all in one.”

Avoid cross-contamination

Experts advise people to wear disposable gloves and masks while cleaning and to change them frequently to avoid cross-contamination.

Laundry

Cleaning experts recommend using the warmest settings approved for garments during laundry and adding a disinfectant.

Wash hands

As health officials across the province have stressed, washing hands frequently for over 20 seconds at a time is very important.