

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives have taken over an investigation into the deaths of two people at a Scarborough Junction apartment building on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to an apartment building at 544 Birchmount Road, near St. Clair Avenue, shortly after 2 p.m. after receiving a report about a person with a knife.

When they arrived, they discovered a 40-year-old man lying dead on the sidewalk outside the building.

The body of a 30-year-old woman was subsequently found inside an eight floor apartment.

Both victims had “significant trauma,” police said, though it’s unknown how they sustained the injuries. Investigators are looking into whether the man fell from a balcony.

Police could not say whether the two victims lived in the building or how they are connected to the eighth floor unit where the woman was found.

It’s also not clear if the victims knew each other.

Police are not currently looking for any suspects.

Residents of the building said they heard a loud noise come from outside the building shortly after 2 p.m.

“I just heard the sound of something dropping,” said one woman, who did not provide her name.

“It was a bang, a noise. Like something heavy.”

“I was just going to do my laundry and when I was about to get into the elevator, I saw the police officers coming,” said another resident. “Then I realized something really bad had happened.”

Forensic investigators combed through the property for evidence late into the evening. The apartment unit where the woman was found remains taped off.

Detectives said they are not ruling out any possibilities as they work to determine the circumstances that led to the deaths.

They are still working on confirming the identities of the victims. A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for tomorrow.