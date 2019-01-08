

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say they are investigating after two people were found dead in an apartment in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to an apartment building near Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two people deceased. The circumstances of their deaths are still unknown.

A police source told CTV News Toronto that homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come.