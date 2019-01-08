Two people found dead in Scarborough apartment: police
Police are seen at 544 Birchmount Road in Scarborough on Jan. 8, 2019 after two people were found dead there. (Ted Brooks/CTV News Toronto)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 4:08PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 8, 2019 4:30PM EST
Toronto police say they are investigating after two people were found dead in an apartment in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to an apartment building near Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue around 2:15 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located two people deceased. The circumstances of their deaths are still unknown.
A police source told CTV News Toronto that homicide detectives have been called to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
More to come.