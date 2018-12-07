

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The discovery of a child’s body near a Mississauga park is being investigated as a homicide, Peel police confirm.

The body was found near Meadow Park, in the Truscott Drive and Southdown Road area, shortly before 8 a.m.

Police say the victim is a 14-year-old boy.

“We can now confirm this is a homicide investigation,” Const. Irena Yashnyk said from the scene.

“Right now we’re looking for any witnesses or anyone with information to speak with our homicide bureau.”

Though the discovery was made near a school, police confirmed that the boy was not enrolled there.

Police have provided few other details about the discovery, saying that the circumstance surrounding the boy’s death are still under investigation.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for today. Yashnyk said they are still working to notify the victim’s family.

Police officers and forensic investigators are currently at the scene combing the area for evidence. A mobile command unit has also been set up in the area.

More to come…